Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Up 6.4%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.24, approximately 1,022,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,152,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Several analysts have commented on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Masi Niccolo De bought 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,512 shares of company stock worth $130,734 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

