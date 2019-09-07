Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives €68.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.86 ($80.07).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €50.89. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

