Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2,952.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $169,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. 4,809,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,897,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.