Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 938,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $287,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas by 59.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. 46,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.16 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

