Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 435,000 Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genomic Health worth $163,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Genomic Health during the first quarter worth $20,134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 20.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 893,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,561,000 after buying an additional 151,846 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at $8,382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 1,598.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 30.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 469,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after buying an additional 108,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $93,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $4,398,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,288 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,449 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GHDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.43. 7,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,938. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $92.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Genomic Health had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $114.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GHDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Genomic Health from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

