Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.02 Billion Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,018,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,578,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,781,000 after purchasing an additional 296,068 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $408,402.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,641 shares of company stock worth $16,705,255. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,868. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $178.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

