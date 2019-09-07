Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $184,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $53.55. 248,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.