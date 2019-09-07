Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) PT Set at $5.00 by Roth Capital

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 410.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MARK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 328,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,915. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $39.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.94. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Remark will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

