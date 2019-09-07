Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.00. The stock had a trading volume of 556,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $279.39 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

