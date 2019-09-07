ReddCoin Trading 22.1% Higher This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit, Bisq and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $39.32 million and approximately $26,143.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00798463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00232944 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003060 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Bleutrade, Crex24, BiteBTC, Bittrex, C-Patex, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.