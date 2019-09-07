Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $289,554.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Coinrail. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $289,554.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

