Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to report sales of $7.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.25 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.60 million to $32.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $115.02 million, with estimates ranging from $37.18 million to $226.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RETA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $338,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $963,440. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $86.10. 194,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,707. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

