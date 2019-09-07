Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on O. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Shares of O stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.08. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $76.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 437.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 115.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,101,000 after acquiring an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 151.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 812,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 488,931 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

