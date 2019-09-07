Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 428.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.30.

NYSE O opened at $75.95 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

