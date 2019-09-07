RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on RealReal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33. RealReal has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. RealReal’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $17,340,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

