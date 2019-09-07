Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) Director Jacob Eisen Purchases 1,380 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $23,694.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,314.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PACK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,930. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $10.35.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

