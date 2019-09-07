Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after buying an additional 461,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 667.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Range Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $49,975.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $74,565.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $194,592.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

