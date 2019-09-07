Ralph Rondinone Sells 3,200 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VIAV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,734. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.