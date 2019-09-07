R. F. Lafferty Lowers Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) to Hold

R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PUMP. B. Riley initiated coverage on Propetro in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Propetro to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.60 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Propetro from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.15.

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $975.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Propetro has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.61 million. Propetro had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Propetro will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

