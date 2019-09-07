R. F. Lafferty Lowers Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) to Hold

R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PUMP. B. Riley initiated coverage on Propetro in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Propetro from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Propetro to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.60 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Propetro from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.15.
NYSE PUMP opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $975.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Propetro has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
About Propetro
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
