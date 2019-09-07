Quasarcoin (QAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,665.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $8,665.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,317,945 coins and its circulating supply is 168,317,945 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

