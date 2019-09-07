Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,619 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in salesforce.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Stephens set a $184.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $93,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $844,275.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,227 shares of company stock worth $50,004,587 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $151.07. 4,655,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

