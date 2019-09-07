Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Nordson by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $6,626,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $210,313.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $333,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,108 shares of company stock valued at $991,977. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $138.43. The company had a trading volume of 162,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,664. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.