Quantamental Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 112.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 553.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1,790.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 20.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE:AVA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 189,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,737. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.38. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.08 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.46%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $67,269.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,787.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 198,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,702 shares of company stock worth $1,868,148. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.