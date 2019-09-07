Quantamental Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $404,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $599,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.77. 197,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

