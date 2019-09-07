Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 312,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

