Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 281,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,277,000 after buying an additional 75,790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Workiva by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Workiva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Workiva by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 525,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Workiva Inc has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott G. Ryan sold 31,250 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,757,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $1,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 235,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,640,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,232,038 shares of company stock valued at $69,622,638. Corporate insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WK. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

