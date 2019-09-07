Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $256,000 Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,691,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 81,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 213.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,929. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 179.91, a current ratio of 179.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $323,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. R. Payne acquired 10,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

