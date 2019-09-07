Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 130.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 2,262 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $146,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,817.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,200 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $2,053,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,690 shares of company stock worth $10,406,365. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.89.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

