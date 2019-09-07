Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 3,999 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEF. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Greif and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Greif and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.38.

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.32. 173,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,515. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.86%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $38,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,673. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $116,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

