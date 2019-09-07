Quant (QNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.72 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $63.18 million and $2.72 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00049761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00310342 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006875 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.