QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

QCRH stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. QCR has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.76 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In other news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in QCR by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

