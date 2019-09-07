Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Pure Cycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
NASDAQ:PCYO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56 and a beta of 0.56.
About Pure Cycle
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.
