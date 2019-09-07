Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.09

Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.09 and traded as high as $50.08. Pulse Electronics shares last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 89,441 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,168,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 473,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,367,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 81.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Electronics by 276.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 147,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 108,056 shares during the period.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

