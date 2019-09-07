Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $37.55 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,706 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $37,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in CSX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,874,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

