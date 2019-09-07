Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,154 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of Penn National Gaming worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $370,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $225,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,329,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after acquiring an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

PENN stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

