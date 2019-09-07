Prudential Financial Inc. Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 291,185 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in NetApp by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on NetApp to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cross Research downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.79.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,686.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,561. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

