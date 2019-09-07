Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SkyWest by 32.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SkyWest by 90.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $1,078,142.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKYW stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.72.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

