Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 24,285 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.70% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 657,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.21. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $73.89.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laidlaw set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

