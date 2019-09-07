Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Trading Up 5.7%

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.09 and last traded at $101.09, 326,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 184,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.64.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after acquiring an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
