Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Trading Up 5.7%

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.09 and last traded at $101.09, 326,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 184,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after acquiring an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

