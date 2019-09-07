Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCA) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.51, 3,752 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 1,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTVCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 224,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protective Insurance by 30.1% during the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Protective Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

