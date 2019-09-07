ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.37

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.37 and traded as high as $53.75. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 8,397 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 7.25% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.