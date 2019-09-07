ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Down to $49.43

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.00, but opened at $49.43. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 2,105,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

