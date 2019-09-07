Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $950,940.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $950,940.00 and $37,837.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.01278607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00087071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

