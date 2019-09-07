ProCurrency Market Cap Hits $81,707.00 (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. ProCurrency has a market cap of $81,707.00 and $4,870.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.02120255 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 8,010,294,242 coins and its circulating supply is 103,219,361 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io . ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

