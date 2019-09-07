Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 71.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.87. 4,869,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,819. The company has a market capitalization of $307.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

