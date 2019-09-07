Privatix (PRIX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,265.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Privatix has a market cap of $824,636.00 and approximately $2,265.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00215734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01278808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00087058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016814 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

