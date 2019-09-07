PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will post sales of $42.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.21 million and the highest is $43.00 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $43.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $173.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.23 million to $173.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $178.88 million, with estimates ranging from $178.75 million to $179.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRGX Global.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

In related news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Costello bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,717.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $111,630 over the last ninety days. 17.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PRGX Global by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PRGX Global by 44.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.