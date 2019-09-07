Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.09. Pressure Biosciences shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pressure Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

