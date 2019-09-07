Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Sells $24,886.40 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Director Gary B. Coursey sold 1,760 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $24,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,967.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:APTS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 462,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $113.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,729,000 after buying an additional 92,755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 1,014,512 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,090,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

