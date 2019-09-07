Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

PTMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.71. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $26,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $62,993. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

